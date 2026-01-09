After Machado offers her Nobel, Trump says it would be an 'honour'
Donald Trump says he will meet Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado next week, even as he withholds support for her to lead the country post-Maduro
NYT
President Trump indicated on Thursday evening that he will meet with María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader, next week in Washington, after refusing to support her to lead the country following the U.S. seizure of Nicolás Maduro.
Ms. Machado has tried to ingratiate herself to Mr. Trump and earlier this week offered to give him the Nobel Peace Prize she was awarded last year. Mr. Trump has long coveted the award.
“I understand she’s coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her,” Trump told the Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview at the White House.
Ms. Machado led a successful election campaign in 2024 against Mr. Maduro and had the greatest popular legitimacy to lead the nation, but Mr. Trump has said she doesn’t have the necessary support or respect within Venezuela to govern it.
On Monday, Ms. Machado said on Fox News that presenting the prize to Mr. Trump would be a token of gratitude from the Venezuelan people for the removal of Mr. Maduro. She had previously dedicated the award to Mr. Trump.
Mr. Trump said in the Thursday interview that “it would be a great honor” to accept the award, adding that it was “a major embarrassment to Norway,” where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded, that he had not been given the prize.
Mr. Trump often claims credit for having ended several wars since taking office in January, and has taken credit for release of political prisoners underway in Venezuela.
In some cases, warring parties have credited him with advancing peace or calming hostilities. In others, his role is disputed or less clear, or fighting has resumed.
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:07 PM IST