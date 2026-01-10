Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vivek Ramaswamy's family bodyguard arrested on charges of drug trafficking

Vivek Ramaswamy's family bodyguard arrested on charges of drug trafficking

Justin Salsburey, 43, of Bellefontaine, and his wife, Ruthann Rankin, were each charged late last month with conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute narcotics

Vivek Ramaswamy

Salsburey was employed by a private security firm hired by the Ramaswamys for protective services, according to campaign spokesperson Connie Luck | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Columbus(Ohio)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has expressed alarm that a man who worked as his family's bodyguard is facing federal drug trafficking charges.

Justin Salsburey, 43, of Bellefontaine, and his wife, Ruthann Rankin, were each charged late last month with conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute large amounts of narcotics through the US mail.

Salsburey was employed by a private security firm hired by the Ramaswamys for protective services, according to campaign spokesperson Connie Luck. She said that ARK Protection Group removed him from the family's security detail immediately upon learning of the matter.

According to the criminal complaints, 261 parcels containing counterfeit OxyContin and other pills were delivered to the couple's western Ohio home between August 2024 and last month. Rankin has been removed from her employment as a schoolteacher in nearby Urbana, according to a statement posted by the district.

 

Salsburey is being held in the Franklin County jail in Columbus, according to the facility's website. It was not clear whether Rankin is being held.

Also Read

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Two Indians living illegally in US arrested for smuggling cocaine

fentanyl, drugs, heroin

Punjab police, BSF recover 20 kg heroin, arrest 4 in cross-border bust

JD Vance, Vance

Security scare at JD Vance's Ohio residence; windows damaged, suspect held

ship, boat, vessel

US Coast Guard search for survivors after attacks on alleged drug boat

ship, boat, vessel

US military strikes 3 suspected drug-smuggling boats, killing three at sea

Vivek's family contracts with a private security firm for protective services and was alarmed to hear this disturbing news," Luck said in a text.

She said that Salsburey had cleared multiple background checks run by the security company, the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation prior to his employment. The most recent one was conducted by Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Centre in September, she said.

Salsburey also passed a pre-employment drug test and never failed a random drug screening, Luck said. A message left with an attorney who represented Salsburey in the past was not immediately returned.

Vivek and his family take matters of safety seriously and support efforts to hold these individuals accountable for these allegations if they are proven, Luck said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

What to know about protests in Iran driven by inflation, economic strain

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Trump's Venezuela push threatens China's economic grip across Latin America

Donald Trump, Trump

After Machado offers her Nobel, Trump says it would be an 'honour'

Iran, Iran flag

Iran cut off from outside world as supreme leader warns protesters

navy drill

China, Russia, Iran warships arrive in SA waters for a week of naval drills

Topics : Ohio Narcotics Drugs ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance