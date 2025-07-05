Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump welcomes Hamas' positive reply to US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan

Trump welcomes Hamas' positive reply to US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan

The plan also includes staged release dates for the remaining hostages and a commitment by Israel to allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza through traditional channels

US President Donald Trump

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began. | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed Hamas's response to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal, calling it "a positive spirit" and saying a deal could be reached by next week, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "We have to get it over with. We have to do something about Gaza," though he noted he had not been briefed on the latest in negotiations.

Hamas had given a "positive" reply to mediators Qatar and Egypt on the ceasefire and hostage deal, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

A Hamas official confirmed that the group had completed internal consultations with Palestinian factions and was ready to immediately begin a round of negotiations based on the mediators' latest proposal, The Jerusalem Post reported.

 

The proposed 60-day ceasefire, already accepted by Israel, would see the release of 10 Israeli hostages--eight alive and two deceased--on the first day in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. Israel would begin withdrawing from parts of northern Gaza, and both sides would then enter talks for a permanent ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Trump said that Iran had not agreed to inspections of its nuclear program or to stop uranium enrichment. He claimed Iran's nuclear capabilities had been set back permanently but admitted Tehran could resume at another site. He confirmed he would discuss the matter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the White House on Monday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Efforts toward a truce accelerated after last month's 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Qatar relaunched indirect talks, and the new proposal is reported to contain stronger US guarantees to keep Israel at the negotiating table.

Trump reiterated his support for the proposal, posting on Truth Social that Israel had "agreed to the necessary conditions" and warning Hamas to accept the deal: "It will not get better--IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE." He thanked Qatar and Egypt for their mediating role.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began. With mounting international pressure and intensified Israeli bombardment, talks are gaining urgency.

Netanyahu, signaling a shift in priorities, recently said that Israel's operations in Iran had "opened up opportunities," including a chance to bring home the remaining hostages. Before flying to Washington, he is set to convene his cabinet to discuss the proposal, even as far-right coalition members threaten to oppose it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

