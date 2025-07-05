Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China plotted attack on Taiwan's ex-VP during Prague visit: Czech intel

China plotted attack on Taiwan's ex-VP during Prague visit: Czech intel

This motion comes after Czech Military Intelligence Director Petr Bartovsky disclosed that Chinese agents had schemed to create an incident involving Hsiao's vehicle during her official visit

China Taiwan

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus in Taiwan has put forward an official motion denouncing China for allegedly plotting a vehicular attack on then-vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her trip to Prague in March 2023, as reported by Taipei Times.

This motion comes after Czech Military Intelligence Director Petr Bartovsky disclosed last week that Chinese agents had schemed to create an "incident" involving Hsiao's vehicle during her official visit. Although the plan never progressed past the planning stage, the Czech intelligence community confirmed that Chinese operatives had surveilled and contemplated colliding with Hsiao's convoy.

DPP caucus leader Rosalia Wu stated that the motion would categorise the incident as an act of "international terrorism" and demand a formal apology from Beijing. Wu stressed that China must immediately halt harassment, intimidation, or any acts of violence aimed at Taiwanese officials abroad.

 

The motion calls on Taiwanese legislators to unite against China's persistent efforts at coercion by promoting legal changes that enhance national security and protect democratic institutions, as reported by Taipei Times.

"The motion reasserts Taiwan's right as a responsible player in the international community to undertake official diplomatic visits without interference," Wu remarked. "Taiwan's contributions to global peace and development have made it a valued partner around the world," she added.

Also Read

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te

China is not our motherland, says Taiwan's President in defiant speech

shipping, trade, shipping industry

India imposes anti-dumping duty on plastic machines from China, Taiwan

Xi Jingping

How Trump's strike on Iran might affect China's calculus on Taiwan

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te

China slams Taiwan's President Lai for speech mentioning independence

China Taiwan

China sends scores of warplanes across central line in Taiwan Strait

The DPP-sponsored motion also firmly rebukes China's ongoing military provocations and efforts to disrupt Taiwan's foreign engagement initiatives. It cautions that such actions not only disturb the sentiments of Taiwanese people but also jeopardise the broader international rules-based order.

Quoting the motion, the Taipei Times mentioned that the caucus is urging the legislature to fast-track reforms aimed at enhancing national defence and revising espionage laws to counteract Beijing's attempts to infiltrate or appropriate sensitive technology from Taiwan.

Ultimately, the motion emphasises the importance of strengthening Taiwan's security partnerships with democracies that share similar values, thereby ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

More From This Section

Sajan Prakash, Tokyo Olympics, Swimming

Joyful Parisians take first legal plunge into Seine in over 100 years

US China flag, US-China flag

China's illegitimate military moves threaten peace in Taiwan Strait: US

Japan Earthquake, Megaquake

1,000 quakes jolt Japan's Tokara Islands since June 1, manga sparks panic

US President Donald Trump

US will start talks with China on possible TikTok deal this week: Trump

hamas israel hostage

Hamas agrees to 'immediately' enter talks on 60-day Gaza ceasefire plan

Topics : Taiwan China Intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon