Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Hamas agrees to 'immediately' enter talks on 60-day Gaza ceasefire plan

Hamas agrees to 'immediately' enter talks on 60-day Gaza ceasefire plan

A deal on the framework would see Hamas return half of the 50 hostages it still holds and pursue mediated talks with Israel to end the war

hamas israel hostage

A deal could pause or end the Hamas-Israel war since Oct 2023, which has killed thousands, devastated Gaza and shaken the wider Middle East

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Fares Akram and Shamim Adam
 
Hamas said it is ready to “immediately” start negotiations with Israel on a proposal by US President Donald Trump for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. 
A deal on the framework would see Hamas return half of the 50 hostages it still holds and pursue mediated talks with Israel to end the war. The proposal, accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be one of the major topics during his visit to Washington where he will meet with Trump on Monday. 
 
 
“The Hamas movement has completed its internal consultations and discussions with Palestinian factions and forces regarding the latest proposal put forward by the mediators,” the group said in a statement. “The movement has submitted its response to the brothers mediators, characterized by a positive spirit.”

Also Read

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

'Positive' response given to latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, says Hamas

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Donald and Melania Trump to meet hostage freed from Gaza at White House

Gaza, Gaza strike

Hamas says it's ready for ceasefire but wants complete end to war in Gaza

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signals Gaza ceasefire 'close,' likely in a week amid renewed talks

Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu

Tarnished by Oct 7 attack, Netanyahu's legacy may be reshaped by Iran war

 
An agreement would pause, if not end, a war between Iran-backed Hamas and Israel that’s raged since October 2023, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians, devastating Gaza and destabilizing the wider Middle East. 
 
Trump said late Friday that “there could be a Gaza deal next week,” and he was “very optimistic but it changes day to day.” 
 
While Netanyahu’s government weeks ago agreed to the US proposal, Washington and the other main mediators — Qatar and Egypt — couldn’t get the sides to overcome key sticking points. Hamas had said any ceasefire must end the war and also refused Israel’s demands to disarm and remove itself from power in Gaza.
 
Israel has intensified military operations even as it agreed to talks. The army ordered tens of thousands of people to leave the outskirts of Gaza City since Tuesday and stepped up air strikes and incursions in the northern city, leading to an increase in the number of fatalities.

More From This Section

Australia Flood, Flood

At least 24 dead in Texas floods, over 20 children missing from summer camp

air asia, airbus

Airbus signs $20 bn Malaysia jet deals during PM Anwar's Europe trip

Brics, BRICS

Brics set to condemn Trump's 'coercive' tariffs, Mideast, climate issues

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia launches largest missile, drone barrage since war in Ukraine began

PM Narendra Modi, President Christine Carla Kangaloo

India, Trinidad & Tobago sign 6 pacts; eye deeper ties in key sectors

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Hamas Israel-Palestine israel Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon