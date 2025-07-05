Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's illegitimate military moves threaten peace in Taiwan Strait: US

China's illegitimate military moves threaten peace in Taiwan Strait: US

The annual Han Kuang exercises, held since 1984, combine live-fire training with computerised war simulations to enhance Taiwan's defence readiness in the face of growing military pressure from China

US China flag, US-China flag

The US has reiterated its support for Taiwan amid China's continued coercion in military, economic, and diplomatic spheres, as reported by Taipei Times. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's intensified military activities around Taiwan ahead of the nation's annual Han Kuang exercises have drawn sharp criticism from the United States, which called Beijing's actions illegitimate and destabilising, Taipei Times reported.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND), 41 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected near the island within 24 hours, ending at 6 am yesterday. Of these, 27 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, intruding into Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern air defense identification zones (ADIZ), the Taipei Times noted.

In response, Taiwan's armed forces activated patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems to monitor and counter the threat. The military remains on alert as live-fire drills of the Han Kuang exercises are set to begin on Wednesday and run through July 18, an extension from previous years, Taipei Times reported.

 

A spokesperson for the US Department of State said on Thursday that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital to global security. The official condemned China's military threats as "irresponsible" and urged Beijing to refrain from provocative actions that risk escalating tensions in the region, according to Taipei Times.

The annual Han Kuang exercises, held since 1984, combine live-fire training with computerised war simulations to enhance Taiwan's defence readiness in the face of growing military pressure from China.

Also Read

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama dismisses successor talk, hopes to live 30-40 years more

Operation Sindoor

Best of BS Opinion: Post-Op Sindoor, India must plan five years ahead

Dalai Lama

India takes no position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama's successor

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh

China used India-Pak conflict as 'live lab' to test weapons: Lt Gen Singh

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar to visit China for SCO meet, first since 2020 Galwan standoff

In a related incident, Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed that a Chinese carrier rocket passed through the island's southwestern ADIZ on Thursday. However, the rocket was flying above Earth's atmosphere and posed no threat, the Taipei Times reported.

The rocket, launched from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre at 5:37 pm, was headed toward the western Pacific. Taiwan's military tracked the event using joint surveillance and intelligence systems, with alert measures in place.

The US has reiterated its support for Taiwan amid China's continued coercion in military, economic, and diplomatic spheres, as reported by Taipei Times.

More From This Section

Japan Earthquake, Megaquake

1,000 quakes jolt Japan's Tokara Islands since June 1, manga sparks panic

US President Donald Trump

US will start talks with China on possible TikTok deal this week: Trump

hamas israel hostage

Hamas agrees to 'immediately' enter talks on 60-day Gaza ceasefire plan

Australia Flood, Flood

At least 24 dead in Texas floods, over 20 children missing from summer camp

air asia, airbus

Airbus signs $20 bn Malaysia jet deals during PM Anwar's Europe trip

Topics : China US China US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon