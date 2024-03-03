Sensex (    %)
                        
Trump wins Missouri caucuses. Michigan, Idaho Republicans to also weigh in

The former president, who is especially strong in caucuses, was adding to his delegate lead in Republican caucuses in Missouri as well as at a party convention in Michigan

Donald Trump

Idaho was scheduled to hold its caucuses later Saturday. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, meanwhile, is still seeking her first win | Photo: Reuters

AP Missouri
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 6:15 AM IST

Donald Trump has won Missouri's Republican caucuses, one of three events Saturday that will award delegates for the GOP presidential nomination.
The former president, who is especially strong in caucuses, was adding to his delegate lead in Republican caucuses in Missouri as well as at a party convention in Michigan.
Idaho was scheduled to hold its caucuses later Saturday. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, meanwhile, is still seeking her first win.
There are no Democratic contests on Saturday.
The next contest is the GOP caucus Sunday in the District of Columbia. Two days later is Super Tuesday, when 16 states and American Samoa will hold primaries on what will be the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election. Trump is on track to lock up the nomination days later.

Topics : Nikki Haley Donald Trump US presidential primaries US Elections

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 6:15 AM IST

