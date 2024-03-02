Israel agreed to framework for Gaza ceasefire, Hamas now must decide: US

The Israelis have basically signed on to the elements of the arrangement, the official said. Right now, the ball is in the court of Hamas and we are continuing to push this as hard as we possibly can

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday.

The Israelis have more or less accepted the proposal, which includes the six-week cease-fire in Gaza as well as the release by Hamas of hostages considered to be vulnerable, which includes the sick, the wounded, the elderly and women, said the official.

The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing cease-fire talks.