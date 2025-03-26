Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tulsi Gabbard admits adding journalist to Signal chat was a mistake

Tulsi Gabbard admits adding journalist to Signal chat was a mistake

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday it was a mistake that the editor of The Atlantic was added to a Signal messaging chat discussing sensitive war plans. 
Gabbard also told a House of Representatives hearing on Worldwide Threats, which was scheduled before the news of the chat, that she would be somewhat constrained in her ability to discuss the incident because of a lawsuit filed over the case.
 

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

