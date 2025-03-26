Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / SL criticises Britain's 'unilateral' sanctions on its former generals

SL criticises Britain's 'unilateral' sanctions on its former generals

The UK government also sanctioned Vinyagamurthy Muralidaran, the deputy leader of the LTTE, who later turned a rebel of the group and became a deputy minister in the national parliament

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

The UK government's sanctions on General Silva follow a similar action against him by the US State Department in 2020. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka on Wednesday slammed the British government's "unilateral action" to sanction its three former military commanders, who led the campaign that crushed the LTTE in 2009, saying the move will complicate the national reconciliation process.

A UK foreign office statement Monday said Sri Lanka's three military commanders - former Army Commanders Gen Shavendra Silva, Jagath Jayasuriya and former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda - were among those sanctioned and subjected to UK travel bans and asset freezes.

The UK government also sanctioned Vinyagamurthy Muralidaran, the deputy leader of the LTTE, who later turned a rebel of the group and became a deputy minister in the national parliament.

 

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that "such unilateral actions by countries do not assist but serve to complicate the national reconciliation process underway in Sri Lanka".

"The government is in the process of strengthening domestic mechanisms on accountability and reconciliation and any past human rights violations should be dealt with through domestic accountability mechanisms," the ministry said.

Also Read

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Sri Lanka court sentences Indian to hard labour over cricket match fixing

General Shavendra Silva, former Head of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces

UK sanctions 4, including Sri Lanka military commanders, for rights abuses

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ranil, Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe slams Dissanayake govt for Adani energy project failure

Adani Green Ltd

Petitions against Adani Green withdrawn as firm cancels Sri Lanka project

PremiumLTTE Sri Lanka

How Dravidian politics has evolved beyond the LTTE over 35 years

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath conveyed Sri Lanka's position to British High Commissioner Andrew Patrick, it added.

Rights abuses alleged on both government troops and the LTTE during the final battle in 2009 caused four UN rights resolutions, which called for international mechanisms for the prosecution of alleged perpetrators.

Sri Lanka outrightly rejected resolutions and said local mechanisms would be set up. Rights groups charge that only minimal progress has been made despite pledges.

The UK government's sanctions on General Silva follow a similar action against him by the US State Department in 2020.

In 2023, Canada sanctioned two former presidents, Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The two Rajapaksa brothers led the military campaign which crushed the LTTE, ending their three decades of armed struggle to create a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east regions.

General Silva and Karannagoda were key commanders in the three-year campaign.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) ran a parallel state in the north and east regions of Sri Lanka in their bid to set up a separate homeland for the minority Tamils, claiming discrimination at the hands of the Sinhalese.

On May 18, 2009, the Sri Lankan Army declared victory with the discovery of the body of the dreaded LTTE leader Velupillai Prabakaran.

According to Sri Lankan government figures, over 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts, including the three-decade war with Tamil militants in the north and east, which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls on US to sanction Russia after fresh drone strikes

European Union

EU urges citizens to stockpile three days of supplies in case of crisis

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Trump calls Musk a 'friend' in meeting, says he never asked for anything

US flag, US, united states

US core capital goods orders drop in Feb amid uncertainty over tariffs

JD Vance

Scaled-back US visit to Greenland by JD Vance eases tensions with Denmark

Topics : sri lanka Britain LTTE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon