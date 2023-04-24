close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Turkey has reduced its foreign dependency in the defence industry from around 80 per cent to some 20 per cent in the past two decades, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

IANS Ankara
Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkey has reduced its foreign dependency in the defence industry from around 80 per cent to some 20 per cent in the past two decades, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The number of the defence projects, which was merely 62 in 2002, has today surpassed 750," Erdogan said at the delivery ceremony of new Altay tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces for tests in the northwestern Sakarya province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey has set a goal of an "independent defence industry", he said.

The country's budget for defence projects was $5.5 billion in 2002, now it has reached $75 billion, including the ones in the bidding process, the Turkish President explained.

BMC Defense delivered the main battle tank Altay for tests, which are expected to be completed in 2024.

--IANS

Also Read

Putin may attend nuclear power plant inauguration in Turkey: Report

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Erdogan doesn't rule out meeting with Syrian counterpart Bashar al- Assad

Rising toll makes earthquake deadliest in Turkey's modern history

Turkish President Erdogan tells Sweden: Don't expect support for Nato bid

413 people have died in ongoing Sudan conflict so far, informs WHO

Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5 million

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, authorities asses Tsunami threat

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Twitter war erupts between Elon Musk, Stephen King over blue tick, Ukraine

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Photo: Unsplash
1 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep 417: India's demography, Bournvita row, markets, Sudan turmoil

TMS
2 min read

17,000 teachers recruited, 8,000 classrooms built by BJP govt: CM Bommai

Bommai
3 min read

Twitter war erupts between Elon Musk, Stephen King over blue tick, Ukraine

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Chart suggests 'Sell on rise' strategy for Nifty Bank index

Nifty50, nifty
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Latest Live: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

US Senate
2 min read

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, (Photo: Wikipedia)
5 min read

30 years on, Japan okays nation's first abortion pill, says report

30 years on, Japan okays nation’s first abortion pill, says report
1 min read

US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails

US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon