close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter war erupts between Elon Musk, Stephen King over blue tick, Ukraine

From laying off employees to charging a fee for blue tick, billionaire Elon Musk rolled out major changes on Twitter ever since he took over as the company's new CEO

ANI Internet
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From laying off employees to charging a fee for blue tick, billionaire Elon Musk rolled out major changes on Twitter ever since he took over as the company's new CEO.

Musk has been subject to heavy criticism for the changes he made at Twitter. Currently, he is being slammed by many for removing legacy blue checkmarks -- the verification badges that were obtained by people under the old system -from the handles of those who have not subscribed to Blue subscription.

However, Musk admitted that he is paying for some prominent Twitter accounts to retain their blue ticks. Noted author Stephen King's blue tick is apparently being sponsored by Musk and seems like he is not happy about it.

In a tweet, Stephen King said the money spent on his verification should be donated to charity amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

"I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only USD 8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more," he tweeted.

King's tweet to Musk came after the latter claimed that he retained his blue check even without subscribing to the platform's blue check service, which now costs USD 8 per month. "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue," King said. "I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."

Also Read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains

Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Sudan war intensifies, countries start evacuation drive, rescue operations

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails

SoftBank-owned Arm plans to build its own prototype semiconductor

German public-sector deal sees salary rise for 2.5 million workers

King's tweet on charity did not go down well with Musk. He hit back at the author by announcing his USD 100 million donation to Ukraine and questioned the former's contribution.'

"I've donated USD 100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated? (We turned down the DoD money btw)," Musk asked.

Musk went on to mention how his SpaceX organisation has taken a financial hit by continuing to fund its Starlink service in Ukraine despite declining money from the Department of Defense.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information."On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Nitish likely to meet Mamata in Kolkata on Apr 25, discuss Lok Sabha polls

Opposition unity 'core' for 2024 LS polls as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia
1 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

russia, russia-india, india, export
1 min read

Afghanistan already has a lot on its plate, but not enough food

wheat
5 min read

Corporate share in MF AUM sinks below 40% since FY10, shows data

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read

Street signs: Defence stocks may rise, Mankind Pharma IPO, and more

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

US Senate
2 min read

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

Photo: ANI/Twitter
4 min read

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqn Abbasi
3 min read

Keep Calm & Carry On: UK tests first-ever phone-based emergency alert

The big hangup: Here's why the future is not just your smartphone
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon