7.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, authorities asses Tsunami threat

Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

