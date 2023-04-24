close

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, authorities asses Tsunami threat

Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted

ANI Pacific
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand Earthquake Tsunami

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

