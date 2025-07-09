Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Turkish court orders ban on Musk's AI chatbot Grok for offensive content

Turkish court orders ban on Musk's AI chatbot Grok for offensive content

The chatbot, developed by Musk's company xAI, posted vulgarities against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his late mother and personalities, while responding to users' questions

Elon Musk, grok

Musk's X said it was aware of the recent posts and had taken immediate action to remove inappropriate content.

AP
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Turkish court ordered Wednesday a ban on access to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok from Turkiye, after the platform allegedly disseminated content insulting to Turkey's president and others.

The chatbot, developed by Musk's company xAI, posted vulgarities against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his late mother and personalities, while responding to users' questions on the X social media platform, the pro-government A Haber news channel reported. Offensive responses were also directed toward modern Turkiye's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, other media outlets said.

That prompted the Ankara public to file for the imposition of restrictions under Turkiye's internet law, citing a threat to public order. A criminal court approved the request early on Wednesday, ordering the country's telecommunications authority to enforce the ban.

 

The incident is part of a broader controversy surrounding a recent update to Grok, which resulted in more politically incorrect and unfiltered responses.

In response to mounting controversy, X said it was aware of the recent posts and had taken immediate action to remove inappropriate content.

Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X, the company said in a statement.

xAI is training only truth-seeking, and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea this week in an effort to boost ties

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia fires drones, missiles at Ukraine overnight; Lutsk hit hardest

China Taiwan

China imposes export ban on 8 companies tied to Taiwan's military

Heat, heatwave, climate

Fossil fuel combustion caused 1,500 deaths in European heat wave: Study

Blue Blue Origin, space, earth

Brace for shorter days soon: Earth is rotating faster than ever recorded

Topics : Elon Musk artifical intelligence Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon