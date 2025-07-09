Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / At least 9 killed, 20 missing as heavy rain floods Nepal-China border

At least 9 killed, 20 missing as heavy rain floods Nepal-China border

The continuous monsoon rainfall in China on Monday night triggered a flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal

Representative Image: The flooded river swept away 23 cargo containers, six freight trucks, and 35 electric vehicles. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

At least nine people were killed and 20 others were missing after monsoon rains flooded a river in Nepal's Rasuwa district, sweeping away the "Friendship Bridge" that links the country to China.

The continuous monsoon rainfall in China on Monday night triggered a flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal.

The flooded river carried away at least nine people. Their bodies were recovered downstream, miles away from Dhading and Chitwan districts, the Republica newspaper reported.

The Miteri Bridge in Rasuwa district, 120 km northeast of Kathmandu, was swept away by flooding at around 3:15 am on Tuesday.

Of the 20 individuals reported missing, three are security personnel and six are Chinese nationals.

 

Dozens of rescuers were already in the area.

The flood damaged four hydropower projects in the district, affecting the supply of at least 211 MW of electricity to the national power grid.

The flooded river swept away 23 cargo containers, six freight trucks, and 35 electric vehicles.

Topics : Nepal heavy rains Floods China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

