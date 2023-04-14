close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter partners with Israeli company, users can soon trade stocks, crypto

Twitter has partnered with Israel-based social trading company eToro, which will allow users to access stocks, cryptocurrencies and other financial assets

IANS San Francisco
Twitter

Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter has partnered with Israel-based social trading company eToro, which will allow users to access stocks, cryptocurrencies and other financial assets.

The company introduced a new feature called -- 'Cashtags', which will let users search for a ticker symbol and insert a dollar sign in front of it, after that the app will show them price information from TradingView using an API (application programming interface), reports CNBC.

This new feature is now rolling out on the Twitter app.

In addition, this new feature will allow users to view market charts on an expanded range of financial instruments and buy and sell stocks and other assets from eToro.

"As we've grown over the past three years immensely, we've seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter (and) educate themselves about the markets," Yoni Assia, eToro's CEO, was quoted as saying.

"There is very high-quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what's happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences (and) connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro," he added.

Also Read

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

White House monitoring FTX collapse, calls for crypto industry regulation

India saw third-highest crypto app downloads between 2015 and 2022: BIS

What is cryptocurrency mining?

India's taxes on crypto transactions may 'kill the industry': Binance CEO

Boom Up Korea 2023: Come, invest in India urges Vedanta's Akarsh Hebbar

Easily spread virus exploits genomic weaknesses, causes cancer: Study

European spacecraft rockets on quest to explore Jupiter, its icy moons

Boeing shares fall as parts issue halts deliveries of some 737 MAXs

Wells Fargo reports beat on earnings, profit rise on higher rates

Moreover, the report said that with the eToro partnership, Twitter cashtags will be expanded to cover far more instruments and asset classes.

eToro, which was founded in 2007, is an online brokerage that allows users to buy and sell stocks, cryptocurrencies, and index funds.

One of its most popular features is the ability to mimic the trading strategies of other users, the report mentioned.

According to Assia, the company has more than 32 million registered users across Europe, Asia, and the US.

--IANS

shs/vd

Topics : Twitter | crypto trading | Trade talks | Stock Call

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon