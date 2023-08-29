Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.10%)
65063.88 + 67.28
Nifty (0.13%)
19331.65 + 25.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.69%)
5527.65 + 38.10
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38804.65 + 142.50
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
44520.45 + 25.80
Heatmap

Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain to southern Taiwan on way to China

The weather bureau also warned late Monday night that high waves and swells are expected to make any boat journeys dangerous

Bihar, storm

AP Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds starting Wednesday as Typhoon Saola skirts by the island's southern coast on its way to China's southern coast.
The typhoon is moving northwest with sustained winds of 162 kph (101 mph) and gusts of up to 198 kph (123 mph), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon's eye won't hit Taiwan's mainland, but is expected to graze the island's southern cities with its outer bands.
The weather bureau also warned late Monday night that high waves and swells are expected to make any boat journeys dangerous.
Heavy rain is expected in Taiwan's eastern and southern areas Wednesday going into Thursday. Taiwan's weather bureau has so far categorized the storm as a mid-strength typhoon, and said there's a slight chance the storm could strengthen.
The typhoon is then expected to hit southern Fujian and Guangdong provinces in China's south.
Saola caused flooding in the northern part of the Philippines in the past few days. Hundreds of people have been displaced, but no casualties have been reported.

Also Read

Schools, stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim

Strong typhoon blows closer to northern Philippines, forces evacuation

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Taiwan shuts down schools as Typhoon Doksuri scrapes island's coast

Pak court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea in Toshakhana case today

BYD reports its weakest revenue as auto price war takes a toll in China

Fixed a technical problem that sparked delays: UK air traffic control

EU Summit to discuss membership of Ukraine in October: EU Council President

Toyota's 14 auto plants shut down due to computer issues in Japan

A major typhoon has not made landfall in Taiwan in the past few years. In July, the island was mostly able to avoid major damage caused by Typhoon Doksuri, which brought widespread flooding, upturned boats, and caused several dozens deaths in both the Philippines and China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Typhoon weather forecasts Taiwan

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowIkea Products

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon