Business Standard
Home / World News / Typhoon Yagi costs Vietnam $1.6 billion, may lower growth: Officials

Typhoon Yagi costs Vietnam $1.6 billion, may lower growth: Officials

The typhoon, which made landfall on Sept. 7, killed at least 292 people and left 38 missing as of Monday morning, according to data from Vietnam's disaster agency

Japan typhoon

"GDP growth in the third quarter and fourth quarter could decrease by 0.35% and 0.22% respectively compared to the scenario without Typhoon Yagi," according to the ministry report Photo: ANI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful storm this year, cost Vietnam roughly $1.6 billion and may cut into the country's growth rate, according to preliminary estimates from the investment ministry.

Vietnam's economic growth in 2024 may slow by 0.15% compared to the previous forecast due to the impacts of the typhoon, a report from the ministry said. It had previously forecast a 6.8%-7% expansion this year.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Among the hardest hit sectors are agriculture, forestry and fishery, where growth may decrease by 0.33%, the ministry said, whereas industry and construction may see a smaller impact of 5 basis points.
 
 
However, highly industrialised areas, such as the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Haiphong, may grow slower by 0.5% as they
bore the brunt of the typhoon, the ministry said.
 
The typhoon, which made landfall on Sept. 7, killed at least 292 people and left 38 missing as of Monday morning, according to data from Vietnam's disaster agency.
 

More From This Section

SHEIN

Washington's crackdown on cheap Chinese goods adds to Temu and Shein woes

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian bombing in Kharkiv kills 94-year-old woman, leaving 42 injured

Elon musk, musk, Elon

'No one trying to kill Kamala': Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump episode

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's what we know about reported suspect behind Trump assassination bid

China flag

China stores massive volumes of crude oil in August on soft prices

"GDP growth in the third quarter and fourth quarter could decrease by 0.35% and 0.22% respectively compared to the scenario without Typhoon Yagi," according to the ministry report.
 
Floods have also inundated 190,000 hectares (469,500 acres) of rice fields, 48,000 hectares of cash crops such as corn and cassava and damaged nearly 232,000 houses in northern Vietnam, according to the disaster agency.
 
Haiphong City, home to several industrial parks, recorded about 11 trillion dong ($448.43 million) of losses and damage from the typhoon, the city said.
 
In a separate statement released by the government, Vietnam said it strived to control inflation and reach gross domestic product growth of about 7% this year despite the hit from Typhoon Yagi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Ministry of External Affairs

India launches ops to help typhoon-hit Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam; sends aid

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam toll climbs to 199 as Yagi aftermath brings flash flood, landslides

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam death toll climbs to 197 after typhoon, flash floods & landslides

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam's export factories may face weeks of disruption after Typhoon Yagi

Coal

Southeast Asian nations likely to boost coal trade as China approaches peak

Topics : Vietnam Typhoon Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon