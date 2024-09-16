Business Standard
Home / World News / Russian bombing in Kharkiv kills 94-year-old woman, leaving 42 injured

Russian bombing in Kharkiv kills 94-year-old woman, leaving 42 injured

The strike, hit a shopping mall and a major sports center in the Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the bomb struck the 10th floor, injuring 42 people, including three children. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 94-year-old woman was killed and 42 more were left injured as Russia launched another series of attacks with a guided bomb striking a multi-story apartment building in the country's largest city, Kharkiv, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials.
The body of a 94-year-old woman was recovered from the ninth floor of the building, which caught fire after it was hit by the bomb, the prosecutors said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Firefighters recovered her body after the fire engulfed at least four floors. 12 other buildings were also damaged.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the bomb struck the 10th floor, injuring 42 people, including three children.
 
Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again urged Ukraine's Western allies to provide weapons that could target areas deep inside Russia, as reported by Al Jazeera.
"Every Russian strike of this nature, every instance of Russian terror, like today in Kharkiv...this proves that there must be long-range capability and it must be sufficient," Zelenskyy said.

More From This Section

Elon musk, musk, Elon

'No one trying to kill Kamala': Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump episode

China flag

China stores massive volumes of crude oil in August on soft prices

Donald Trump, Trump

Five things to know about attempt on Trump at one of his golf courses

US flag, US, united states

Florida hospitals question immigrants' legal status, Texas plans to follow

Tiktok

TikTok heads to court over US law that could ban popular platform

Zelenskyy said Russia had also struck the Sumy and Donetsk regions on Sunday with guided bombs and that the Russian army carried out "at least 100 such air attacks" daily.
Notably, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia started its "full-scale invasion" of the country in February 2022. However, Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians, Al Jazeera reported.
In another attack on Kharkiv earlier this month, 47 people were injured in another Russian missile strike.
The strike, hit a shopping mall and a major sports center in the Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts, not far from the Russian border.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration said it is getting ready to send a sizable aid package to Ukraine in the upcoming weeks.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Saturday that President Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart from Ukraine, this month, and that Washington is preparing a "substantial" round of further help for Kyiv.
"I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing," Sullivan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's what we know about reported suspect behind Trump assassination bid

Criminal in handcuffs

Latest LIVE: Police arrest second suspect in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident

Two people died in a missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, local officials said, as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged drone and missile attacks

2 killed in Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone, missile attacks

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Nato military committee chair, others back Ukraine's use of weapons

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon