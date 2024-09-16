Business Standard
'No one trying to kill Kamala': Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump episode

Elon Musk was criticised on Monday for questioning why no one targets Biden or Harris after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt while golfing in Florida

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Photo: Reuters)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump, reacted to the latest assassination attempt on the former US president questioning why no one was trying to assassinate US President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, inviting criticism on the internet. Democrat candidate Harris is set to challenge Trump in the November elections.

Trump escaped another assassination bid on Sunday after Secret Services agents detected a suspect poking a rifle out of a bush about 365 to 460 metres away from Trump, when he was golfing in Florida. A suspect has been arrested.

The episode has taken social media by storm, drawing strong reactions from Trump supporters who are questioning this second assault on the former US president within two months. Trump was earlier targeted at an election rally in Pennsylvania in July but survived with a gunshot injury to his ear.

In response to a post questioning why there might be attempts to harm Trump, Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden, Kamala.” The comment drew heavy criticism from many, who said Musk’s remark was highly irresponsible. “No one should be trying to assassinate anyone,” one of the users reacted.

How did the attack on Donald Trump unfold?

The Secret Services agents were inspecting the area when they saw a rifle poking from the bushes while Trump was about to play. This led to a gunfire exchange between the two sides, after which the suspect attempted to flee in a black Nissan car. However, his car details, captured by a witness, were shared with statewide agencies. This led to him being caught about 65 kilometres from the gold course.

US media reports said that the arrested suspect has been identified as Ryan Routh. However, officials are yet to confirm the details.

Trump is safe, he said to his supporters in an email after the incident, confirming gunshots in his vicinity. An investigation has been launched into the matter.



First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

