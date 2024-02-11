Sensex (    %)
                        
UAE warns Israel against launching military operation in Rafah, Gaza

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's position, calling for a return to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

The UAE has expressed deep concern regarding preparations by the Israeli military to launch an operation in the Rafah area, in the south of the Gaza Strip populated by displaced Palestinians, and the serious humanitarian repercussions that may result from the operation.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against military action that threatens to cause the loss of more innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.
The Ministry reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people, and all practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law.
The Ministry called on the international community to undertake immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Furthermore, the Ministry called for efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension, and instability.
The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's position, calling for a return to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state.

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 7:03 AM IST


