Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UBS, Credit Suisse lost ground in combined Swiss fund business over 2023

The market share of the combined bank, which became a single entity last year after UBS stepped in to rescue Credit Suisse, fell to 37.6% in 2023, down from 39.3% the previous year

UBS-Credit Suisse

For the Swiss asset management market as a whole, the association estimated that assets under management grew by around 5% to 3.02 trillion in 2023

Reuters ZURICH
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UBS and Credit Suisse lost some ground in their combined share of the Swiss funds business last year, the Asset Management Association of Switzerland said on Monday, predicting that this would fall further.
 
The market share of the combined bank, which became a single entity last year after UBS stepped in to rescue Credit Suisse, fell to 37.6% in 2023, down from 39.3% the previous year.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The association's head, Adrian Schatzmann, said he expected the market share of the combined bank to further drop as UBS integrated Credit Suisse and merged some of their funds.
 
He said some investors also wanted to avoid too large an exposure to just one financial institution.
 
Swisscanto, BlackRock, Pictet and Swiss Life , are among those who benefited, the association said.
 
Overall, the volume in the Swiss fund market rose by 3.7% to 1.37 trillion Swiss francs ($1.59 trillion) in 2023. The association attributed this growth primarily to the favourable development of the financial markets.
 
For the Swiss asset management market as a whole, the association estimated that assets under management grew by around 5% to 3.02 trillion in 2023.
 
Switzerland is now the third most important asset management location in Europe after Britain and France according to a report published by the European Fund and Asset Management Association. It is followed by Germany.

Also Read

Credit Suisse flags $2 bn loss as wind-down proceeds after UBS acquisition

SC allows SpiceJet to pay Credit Suisse in instalments over 6 months

UBS ends Swiss govt's rescue packages that aided Credit Suisse takeover

SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning

UBS names S Korea, India, others as 'slow' to nod Credit Suisse deal

Boeing one incident away from airplane 737 production halt, says lessor

Steady benchmark bond yields eye Budget, US Fed cues for direction

No immediate impact of US decision to pause LNG export permits: Officials

Maldives President Muizzu's impeachment looms day after Parliament clashes

Oppn party of Maldives to move impeachment motion against President Muizzu

Topics : Credit Suisse UBS Banks Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon