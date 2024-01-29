Maldives President Muizzu's impeachment looms day after Parliament clashes

In a setback for Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, the island nations' main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), is planning to submit an impeachment motion against him, multiple media reports said on Monday.

The development followed a day after clashes broke out in the country's Parliament over the approval of four members of the President's cabinet on Sunday.

The MDP and the Democrats' parliamentary group decided to withhold parliamentary approval for four members of the cabinet ahead of the voting. The decision led to clashes over the issue with the pro-government MPs.

The MDP holds a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, while Muizzu's government is an alliance of his ruling party, the Progressive Party of Maldives , and the People's National Congress (PPM/PNC) coalition.

Opposition has enough signatures for impeachment

According to the reports, the MDP has enough signatures to move the impeachment inquiry. "They have yet to submit it," the Sun.com said, quoting a lawmaker from the MDP.

Another local media report said that the decision on the impeachment bid was taken unanimously in the parliamentary group meeting of the MDP.

Muizzu, 45, was elected as the island nations' President last September after defeating India-friendly former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Muizzu is seen as pro-China. Notably, Solih leads the MDP.

Days after being elected, Muizzu demanded that the Indian military stationed in Maldives be withdrawn by March 15, for which a formal request was also sent to New Delhi.

The Maldivian Parliament has a strength of 87 members. The MDP and Democrats, together, have 56 MPs between them; 43 MPs from MDP, and 13 from Democrats.

According to local media, the President can face impeachment charges with 56 votes.

A day before, the PPM-PNC coalition submitted no-confidence motions against Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Aslam and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Saleem. Both belong to the MDP.

(With agency inputs)