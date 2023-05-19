close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK extends Russian export ban to diamonds, metals over Ukraine conflict

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in Japan for the G7 Summit, said the trade measures and individual sanctions will hit Russian President Vladimir Putin's key revenue streams

Press Trust of India London
The bigger the diamond and the better the quality, the higher is the price. A one-carat stone will cost upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh, a five-carat will set you back by Rs 15 lakh. Source: Adobe Stock

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UK on Friday extended its package of sanctions against Russia with a ban on Russian diamonds, an industry worth USD 4 billion in exports in 2021, as well as imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel and sanctioned 86 more people and entities linked with the country over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in Japan for the G7 Summit, said the trade measures and individual sanctions will hit Russian President Vladimir Putin's key revenue streams.

During talks with world leaders in Hiroshima the site of the World War II atomic bombing, Sunak warned against complacency in defending democratic values and standing up to autocratic regimes.

For the sake of global peace and security, we must show that brutal violence and coercion does not reap rewards, said Sunak.

As today's sanctions announcements demonstrate, the G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in our support for Ukraine. We are meeting today in Hiroshima, a city that exemplifies both the horrors of war and the dividends of peace. We must redouble our efforts to defend the values of freedom, democracy and tolerance, both in Ukraine and here in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

The latest announcement follows Sunak's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a surprise visit to London earlier this week when he confirmed new military aid and stressed the importance of long-term international support for Ukraine.

Also Read

US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss

Lessons from a year of war

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

UN draft resolution calls for peace to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty

Fire erupts at Crimea oil depot as hit by Ukraine's drone: Russian official

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's fortunes take a hit in new rich list analysis

Pak's anti-Terrorism court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

More than 50% of world's largest lakes are losing water: Research

Tsunami warning issued in New Caledonia after 7.7 magnitude earthquake

The leaders discussed Ukraine's path to deeper political partnership and increased interoperability with the G7 and NATO allies, Downing Street said.

Putin and his supporters must and will pay the price for their illegal invasion of Ukraine. That's why through today's new sanctions we are increasing the economic pressure on Putin making it harder for him to wage his illegal war and inflict untold suffering on innocent Ukrainians, said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

We will continue to increase this pressure and crack down on all emerging forms of circumvention until Ukraine prevails and peace is secured. Our support for Ukraine is, and will remain, resolute for as long as it takes, he said.

The latest set of 86 sanctions target individuals and organisations connected to Russia's energy, metals, defence, transport, and financial sectors, which the British government said is aimed at ramping up pressure on Putin's remaining revenue and attempts to use these sectors to support the military machine.

The UK Foreign Office said the package builds on the UK's recent sanctions against Russia, including implementing new trade measures to ban every item used on the battlefield to date and designations to crackdown on "financial fixers and oligarch enablers" last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UK Diamonds Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wheels India reports Q4 net profit of Rs 24.8 cr, earmarks Rs 200 cr capex

Image courtesy: Wheels India
2 min read

Nexus Select Trust, country's first pure-play REIT, rises 4% on debut

Markets, Investors, Indices, Stocks
1 min read

Apple releases iOS 16.5 software update with sports tab in its news app

Apple
2 min read

Motherson Sumi Wiring reports nearly three-fold surge in Q4 profit

Motherson Sumi
2 min read

BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy, form World Cup Working Group at SGM

BCCI, Cricket, ipl
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

LIVE: SC defers survey including carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
1 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
4 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon