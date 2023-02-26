JUST IN
Can you outlive your life savings?
ARC industry will need to reinvent itself
The real story behind real interest rate
In Punjab, a political vacuum and remote control bring back the K-word
Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played
Why the war may be heading for a cease-fire
The great educational divide
Former CEAs would do well to be less political
Social capital and Budgets: The picture is varied, not just black or white
As Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president, this is where he can start
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
The council and caste
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lessons from a year of war

Nine errors from Moscow, and one thing Kyiv got right

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war | Moscow

Mihir S Sharma 

Follow this columnist
Mihir S Sharma

It has been a year since Russian tanks, airplanes and paratroopers crossed the border into Ukraine in the largest land invasion in Europe since World War II. Unlike the invasion of Poland in 1939, however, Ukraine did not fall within weeks. Given how power is concentrated in the Russian Federation, the decision to invade — as well as the nature, scale and prosecution of the war that followed — must eventually be the responsibility of the top leadership, and of the president himself. If the decision, and the war, have not gone as planned, there are surely specific errors of judgement that we should be able to identify. And, if we can identify them, we can perhaps seek to learn from them.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 22:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.