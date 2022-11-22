Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?
India has decided to remove export duty on steel, and steel making raw material. While industry has welcomed it, analysts do not see any benefit in the near term. How will related stocks be impacted?
Back home, India has decided to remove export duty on steel, and steel making raw material. It was levied six months ago in a bid to bring down inflation. While industry has welcomed the move, analysts do not see any benefit in the near term. What is making experts cautious on the move, and how will stocks of related companies be impacted? This podcast takes a deep dive.
