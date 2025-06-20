Friday, June 20, 2025 | 07:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UK govt to inject $1.2 bn for hosting sports events, upgrading facilities

Over 400 million pounds will fund grassroots sports facilities in Britain, while the rest will support major sporting events, the UK government announced

Britain, UK, UK flag

Together, this strategic investment in sport will help to deliver on the government's mission to kickstart economic growth | Photo: Pexels

AP London
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British sport is getting a cash injection of more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) from the government to help with the staging of big events such as the men's European Championship soccer tournament and Grand Departs in the Tour de France.

The money will also be used to help deliver a bid by soccer federations in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to host the Women's World Cup in 2035, the government said Thursday in announcing the funding commitment.

While more than 400 million pounds ($540 million) will go toward investment in new and upgraded grassroots facilities around Britain, the rest of the money will be spent on what the government described as major sporting events.

 

They include the men's Euros in 2028, staged alongside Ireland, as well as the Grand Departs of the Tour de France in men's and women's cycling in 2027 and the European Athletics Championships in 2026.

Together, this strategic investment in sport will help to deliver on the government's mission to kickstart economic growth by creating jobs, driving regional prosperity and encouraging visitors to the UK, the government said in a statement.

It is also designed to reduce barriers to opportunity, bring communities together through shared national moments and showcase the best of the UK to the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UK govt sports Britain

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

