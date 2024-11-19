Business Standard
Home / World News / UK hits Iran with new sanctions for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

UK hits Iran with new sanctions for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

Iran's attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said

Britain, UK, UK flag

The actions follow a previous round of sanctions against Iran and Russia. Photo: Pexels

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK government hit Iran with new sanctions Monday for sending ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia to support the war against Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said it will freeze assets for Iran's national airline and its state-owned shipping company that helped transfer weapons. It will also sanction the Russian cargo ship Port Olya-3 that delivered the missiles from Iran.

Iran's attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement in advance of announcing the sanctions at the U.N. Security Council. Alongside our international partners, we were clear that any transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would face a significant response."  The announcement comes on the eve of the 1,000th day of the war in Ukraine and the day after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use missiles supplied by Washington to strike deeper inside Russia.

 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at the G20 summit in Brazil that we need to double down to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

The asset freezes will restrict Iran Air's ability to operate direct services to and from the United Kingdom and will prevent UK citizens or businesses from financial dealings with those entities, the office said.

The actions follow a previous round of sanctions against Iran and Russia that it announced in September alongside Germany and France.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Catherine West

India vital partner, UK committed to foster deeper collab: British minister

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK plans to create pension megafunds to unlock $100 bn for investment

Unilever

Unilever eyes sale of Dutch brands Unox, Conimex in turnaround strategy

Mpox, blood

Four cases of new mpox variant identified in UK, first time outside Africa

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan and Britain hold fresh trade talks on green energy, investment

Topics : Britain Iran Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon