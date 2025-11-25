Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US DOJ renews attempt to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury materials

US DOJ renews attempt to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury materials

The Justice Department said the Congressional action overrode existing law in a way that permits the unsealing of the grand jury records

United States Department of Justice

Two other judges have also denied the public release of material from investigations into Epstein's decades-long sexual abuse of young women and girls | Reuters

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Justice Department renewed its request Monday to unseal Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking grand jury materials, saying Congress made clear in approving the release of investigative materials related to the prosecution of the late financier that documents such as the court records should be released.

US Attorney Jay Clayton signed the submission in Manhattan federal court asking that the judge issue an expedited ruling allowing the materials to be released now that President Donald Trump signed the action requiring the release of documents related to Epstein within 30 days.

The Justice Department said the Congressional action overrode existing law in a way that permits the unsealing of the grand jury records.

 

Judge Richard Berman previously denied a Trump administration request to make the Epstein grand jury transcripts public.

Berman, who presided over Epstein's 2019 case, ruled in August that a "significant and compelling reason" to deny the request and keep the transcripts sealed was that information contained in the transcripts "pales in comparison" to investigative information and materials already in the Justice Department's possession.

Berman wrote that the government's 100,000 pages of Epstein files and materials "dwarf the 70 odd pages of Epstein grand jury materials" and that the grand jury testimony "is merely a hearsay snippet of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged conduct."  Two other judges have also denied the public release of material from investigations into Epstein's decades-long sexual abuse of young women and girls.

The Justice Department has said that the only witness to testify before the Epstein grand jury was an FBI agent who, the judge noted, "had no direct knowledge of the facts of the case and whose testimony was mostly hearsay."  The agent testified on June 18, 2019, and July 2, 2019. The rest of the grand jury presentation consisted of a PowerPoint slideshow and a call log. The July 2 session ended with grand jurors voting to indict Epstein.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

