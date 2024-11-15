Business Standard
Home / World News / UK plans to create pension megafunds to unlock $100 bn for investment

UK plans to create pension megafunds to unlock $100 bn for investment

The proposed merger of 86 local authority pension funds in England and Wales has echoes in Australia and Canada

Britain, UK, UK flag

Pension schemes will want to operate within a UK economy that is prospering. Photo: Pexels

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British Treasury chief Rachel Reeves said Thursday the government planned to merge dozens of pension funds with the aim of unlocking tens of billions of pounds for investment and boosting the UK's subpar economic growth.

Reeves said in her speech to finance leaders in central London that the creation of so-called megafunds will represent the biggest pension reform in decades.

In her first so-called Mansion House speech, an annual ritual for British chancellors of the exchequer, Reeves said the changes could help unlock 80 billion pounds ($100 billion) for investment. Pension funds invest in a variety of assets, such as shares, bonds, real estate and infrastructure, in an attempt to increase the retirement benefits for their members.

 

The proposed merger of 86 local authority pension funds in England and Wales has echoes in Australia and Canada, where pension funds are widely seen to have taken advantage of their bigger size to invest in assets and boost growth. By 2030, the new Local Government Pension Scheme in England and Wales is set to manage assets worth around 500 billion pounds by 2030.

The Labour government will introduce the reforms through a bill in parliament next year. Early indications suggest it has broad support across the political divide the former Conservative government had indicated it would go this route, too and within the pensions industry.

Larger pension schemes can help achieve better outcomes for savers through economies of scale, stronger governance, negotiating power and additional resources," said Zoe Alexander, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, an organization that seeks to bring the industry together and promote best practices.

More From This Section

COP29

India's fragmented climate response limits women's role as leaders: Study

New Zealand

New Zealand may charge visitors to tourist sites; govt seeks feedback

Elon Musk

Elon Musk meets Iran's UN envoy as Trump prepares for January takeover

RFK Jr

Meet RFK Jr: Vaccine sceptic and Trump's choice to lead public health

lenovo

Lenovo looks to expand as Q2 results beat estimates; eyes AI growth

Business leaders cautiously welcomed the reform plan but said the government needs to work hard to win their support following Reeves's tax-raising budget last month.

With the budget piling additional costs on firms and squeezing their headroom to invest, the government needs to work hard to regain the confidence in the UK as a place businesses and communities can succeed," said Confederation of British Industry chief economist Louise Hellem.

Pension schemes will want to operate within a UK economy that is prospering," she added.

Since the global financial crisis in 2008-9, the British economy has underperformed relative to previous years. The government's main aim is to bolster growth. Figures Friday are predicted to show that the economy barely grew in the second quarter of the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Unilever

Unilever eyes sale of Dutch brands Unox, Conimex in turnaround strategy

Mpox, blood

Four cases of new mpox variant identified in UK, first time outside Africa

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan and Britain hold fresh trade talks on green energy, investment

Harry, Meghan Merkle

Harry & Meghan's Colombia tour sparks outrage over Rs 16.3 cr security bill

environment, biodiversity

Biodiversity policies should include behavioural changes, say researchers

Topics : Britain Pensions pension fund Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon