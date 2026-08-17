Monday, August 17, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCM Vijay Key SchemesDelhi Auto Union ProtestUPI MDR DebatePM Surya Ghar UpdatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026MDR on UPI PaymentHockey World Cup 2026
Home / World News / UK PM Burnham exchanged messages with impersonator posing as Trump's aide

UK PM Burnham exchanged messages with impersonator posing as Trump's aide

Andy Burnham communicated with someone posing as White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, an incident on which Downing Street has declined to comment

Andy Burnham

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged messages with a person impersonating one of US President Donald Trump’s closest advisers. (Image: Bloomberg)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged messages with a person impersonating one of US President Donald Trump’s closest advisers, multiple media reports said on Monday.
 
The newly appointed British prime minister communicated with someone posing as White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, an incident on which Downing Street has declined to comment, citing “national security matters”, but without denying it, the Financial Times reported.
 
The White House has also declined to comment.
 
According to Politico, which first reported the incident, four officials confirmed that Burnham had exchanged messages with the impersonator. One of them said Burnham had exchanged a “few messages” with the person before becoming suspicious that the contact was illegitimate, but insisted they were “of no significance”.
 
 
The British embassy in Washington raised concerns about the exchanges with the White House after Burnham communicated with the impersonator, Politico reported, quoting two officials. The suspicious activity was “quickly reported to the appropriate authorities”, FT reported.

Also Read

meta

Meta faces landmark US trial over child safety on Facebook, Instagram

Donald Trump,Trump

Big, bold step: Trump welcomes Saudi-Turkey-Pak defence pact amid Iran war

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump orders Pentagon to scale back US-South Korea joint military drills

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump weighs more economic pressure on Iran: What are his options?

Germany flag, Germany, Germany trade

German firms cut US investment to 3-yr low amid Trump's uncertain policies

 
Following the incident, the UK government feared that Wiles’ phone may have been hacked again. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last year investigated an attempted hack of her personal phone after politicians and business executives received text messages and phone calls from someone claiming to be the White House chief of staff.
 
The new prime minister has yet to meet his US counterpart, who has heavily criticised the UK’s policies on fossil fuels and immigration.
 
It remains unclear when the exchange between Burnham and Wiles’ impersonator took place or exactly what the messages contained.
 
This is not the first time a senior British politician has been targeted by an impersonator posing as a foreign political figure. In 2024, then foreign secretary Lord David Cameron exchanged text messages and took a video call from someone posing as former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko before becoming suspicious of the impersonation.

More From This Section

shipping, maritime

China starts first regular container service through Arctic: Why it matters

us iran, us flag, iran flag

60-day deadline for Iran peace deal is expiring. Here's where things stand

A fire following a Russian missiles attack is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine

2 killed as Russian strike hits ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ukraine

Sergio Gor

US envoy Gor to outline roadmap for deeper India-US trade, strategic ties

Nestle, Nestle India

Nestle looks to develop new products to serve users of weight-loss drugs

Topics : Donald Trump UK Prime Minister White House United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST