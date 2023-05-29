close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK puts export bar on Tipu Sultan's Flintlock gun valued at 2 mn pounds

An 18th-century gun made for Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and valued at 2 million pounds has had its export barred to allow time for a buyer to come forward to keep it in UK for public study and education

IANS London
gun

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An 18th-century gun made for Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and valued at 2 million pounds has had its export barred to allow time for a buyer to come forward to keep it in the UK for public study and education.

The 14-bore gun, designed for shooting games, was made in India by Asad Khan Muhammed for the ruler between 1793 and 1794.

The 138 cm-long firearm is made of hardwood stock with silver mounts, steel barrel chiselled and inlaid with gold and silver.

Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay placed an export bar on Tipu Sultan's Flintlock sporting gun in the hope that it can be put on public display in the UK.

"This visually striking firearm is a significant antiquity in its own right, as well as an illustration of the important, interconnected history between Britain and India," Parkinson said.

"I hope that it can be shared with the widest possible public and used to deepen our understanding of a fraught period which shaped both our nations."

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

Those who love Tipu Sultan shouldn't stay in this land: Karnataka BJP chief

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals

ADB approves $350 mn loan to help support SL's economic stabilisation

Nepal honours climbers to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

Sri Lankan rupee shows appreciation against US Dollar in recent months

Talks possible if Imran Khan apologised for May 9 carnage: Pak minister

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

The minister's decision came after the independent advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, according to a release by the UK's Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

Known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan was a defiant opponent of the British East India Company and its allies during the Anglo-Mysore wars. He was killed on May 4, 1799 while defending his stronghold of Seringapatam (Srirangapatna).

Following his death, his distinctive personal weapons were given to leading military figures. This firearm was presented to General Earl Cornwallis, who had previously fought Tipu between 1790 and 1792.

The expert committee found the gun to be of aesthetic importance as well as significant to the study of Tipu Sultan and his court, to Lord Cornwallis, to British history, and to the conclusion of the third Anglo-Mysorean war.

Its assessment was based on the 'Waverley Criteria', established in 1952 to decide on works of art and cultural objects which deserve efforts to keep them in the country.

According to the expert committee member Christopher Rowell, the gun is "extremely beautiful", and its technically advanced mechanism allows two shots to be fired from the single barrel without reloading.

"Given its aesthetic significance, its impeccable provenance, its scope for further research and its relevance to both British and Indian history, I hope that this superb fowling piece made for the unfortunate ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, will be acquired by a British Institution where it can be appreciated by all," Rowell said.

The decision on the export licence application for the gun will be deferred for a period ending on September 25, 2023 (inclusive), the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

At the end of the first deferral period, owners will have a consideration period of 15 business days to consider any offer(s) to purchase the gun at the recommended price of two million pounds.

The second deferral period will commence following the signing of an Option Agreement and will last for four months.

--IANS

mi/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Britain Tipu Sultan Exports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK puts export bar on Tipu Sultan's Flintlock gun valued at 2 mn pounds

gun
3 min read

ADB approves $350 mn loan to help support SL's economic stabilisation

ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas
2 min read

Xiaomi partners Optiemus to manufacture audio products in Noida

Xiaomi's 5G phones to get standalone network updates from October
2 min read

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Acer 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop (Photo: Acer)
2 min read

Tamil Nadu farmers worried as wild animals destroy standing crops

A woman reaps wheat crops during the harvest season amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, near Raispur village in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh
3 min read

Most Popular

The frantic push to solve sovereign debt crises irks Wall Street

Wall Street
4 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Joe Biden, US President
8 min read

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Why did this Chinese city name and shame debtors in a newspaper ad?

China Flag
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon