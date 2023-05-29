

Gui Haichao, a payload expert, will take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Tuesday at 9:31 am local time (01:31 GMT), the agency said. China will launch its first civilian astronaut into space on Tuesday as part of a crewed mission to the Tiangong space station, the country’s Manned Space Agency said.



According to a space agency spokesperson, Gui, a professor at Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, will "mainly be responsible for the on-orbit operation of space science experimental payloads." Until recently, all Chinese astronauts in space were members of the People's Liberation Army.



China, which plans to land astronauts on the moon by 2030, has poured billions of dollars into its military-run space project, hoping to catch up with the United States and Russia after years of lagging behind. The commander of Tuesday's mission is Jing Haipeng, who is on his fourth trip into space, while the third crew member is engineer Zhu Yangzhu.

Also Read Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know Nasa tracks two large asteroids approaching Earth at more than 30,000 kmph Nagaland civilian killings: Centre denies permission to prosecute army men UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes UN talks on a treaty to end global plastic pollution open in Paris Russian air campaign at night terrorises citizens in Ukrainian's Kyiv S Korea slams Pyongyang's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences Nigeria's Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as president amid hopes and scepticism Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey



According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the station carries a number of cutting-edge scientific equipment, including "the world's first space-based cold atomic clock system." It completed the construction of Tiangong, its third and permanent space station, last year. The final module of the T-shaped Tiangong, whose name means "heavenly palace" - docked successfully with the core structure in November.



It will be constantly crewed by rotating teams of three astronauts who will conduct scientific research and help test new technologies. Tiangong is expected to remain in low Earth orbit between 400-450 kilometres above the earth for at least ten years, achieving the goal of maintaining a long-term human presence in space.



It is unclear how extensive that cooperation will be. While China does not intend to use Tiangong for global cooperation on the scale of the International Space Station, it has stated that it is open to foreign collaboration.

(With agency input)