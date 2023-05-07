close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ukraine conflict: Air raid alerts in Kyiv as multiple blasts rock Crimea

As air raid sirens wailed across most of Ukraine overnight for several hours, numerous explosions were reported in Crimea on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera

ANI Europe
Ukraine war

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As air raid sirens wailed across most of Ukraine overnight for several hours, numerous explosions were reported in Crimea on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.

The alleged drone attacks occurred on Sunday as the head of the Wagner paramilitary force urged Moscow to allow Chechen fighters to relieve his forces at the front-line city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and the UN nuclear chief warned of "dangerous" conditions surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

After the blasts, at least three uncrewed vehicles were downed over the port city of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea.

Damage from the assaults elsewhere on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was not immediately known.

According to Al Jazeera, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Sevastopol governor appointed by Moscow, posted on the Telegram messaging service, "No objects [in Sevastopol] were damaged."

Recently, on May 3, as many as 16 people were killed by Russian air strikes in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday, local prosecutors said.

Also Read

Fire erupts at Crimea oil depot as hit by Ukraine's drone: Russian official

Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021

Ukrainian Military hints hitting Russian cruise missiles in occupied Crimea

Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office

Russia attacks Kyiv, eastern Ukraine with drones; air raid sirens heard

UN's nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety

UN assistance mission repeats commitment to stay in Afghanistan amid crisis

In a bid to improve ties, S. Korean, Japanese leaders meet again for summit

Elections in country will take place on same day: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife to host Coronation Big Lunch for community heroes

"The death toll has risen to 16," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram, adding that "about 22" other people were "injured to varying degrees."

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the authorities announced a curfew from Friday evening.

"Under the procedural control of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," it said.

The attack came amid Russia's claims that Ukraine attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin when it flew two drones toward the Kremlin overnight.

Russia said Putin was not in the building at the time of the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine Crimea

First Published: May 07 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India reports 2,380 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 1.71%

Coronavirus
2 min read

Why elections being delayed in Jammu and Kashmir, asks Farooq Abdullah

J&K National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Enforcement Directorate issued summons to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah asking him to appear before the investigators at its headquarters in Delhi, on Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
5 min read

Big catching up for new players: Barista CEO Agarwal on growing competition

barista
3 min read

This is the fight for country's dignity, says Olympian Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik
2 min read

BJP will get more votes due to Bajrang Dal ban row: Goa CM in Karnataka

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

World trade data shows early signs of 'reglobalisation' across countries

Chart
4 min read

King Charles III crowned in spectacle marking a turning point for UK

king charles
7 min read

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

Mass shootings
4 min read

LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon