Ukraine-Russia 'all-for-all' prisoner exchange to take place in stages

The projected "all-for-all" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia will take place in several stages, Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has said.

"If we manage to agree on an 'all-for-all' exchange, it will obviously be carried out in several stages," the agency said in a statement.

The release of all captives held by the parties involves certain risks so all the steps to implement the swap deal will be "prudent and well-considered", Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Earlier this month, Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, said Ukraine is in talks with Russia over an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Ukraine and Russia have carried out more than 40 prisoner swaps since the first exchange in March 2022.

--IANS

Also Read Poland, Ukraine agree to restart transit of grain, says Polish minister Ukraine, World Bank agree on $6 bn recovery programme amid Russia war Ukraine to get $1 bn from partners to go through winter season: PM Shmyhal Ukraine's combined grain, oilseeds harvest to fall 7% this year: Minister Ukraine sets up 3,720 emergency shelters amid widespread power outage Sanctions on Indian agencies over 'violation' of religious freedom sought Not targeting law-abiding owners: Canada proposes ban on assault firearms Eight people injured in shooting by a security guard in Sri Lanka's Colombo Republicans have used immigration reform as political tool: White House Adidas faces lawsuit from investors over Kanye West partnership, fallout

int/sha