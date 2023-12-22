Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ukraine's parliament legalises use of Marijuana to help treat trauma of war

The parliament's chair, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said, "The list of conditions and ways of using cannabis medicines will be determined by the Ministry of Health"

Marijuana, cannabis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for greater access to medical marijuana as a treatment for war-related conditions

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ukraine's parliament adopted a new law legalising medical marijuana to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and oncological diseases acquired as a result of war, The Hill reported, quoting the official website of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.
It reported on Thursday that the law was adopted with 248 votes in favour, 16 votes against, 33 abstentions and 40 members not voting. The new law will come into effect after six months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Access to medical marijuana as treatment for war-related conditions has garnered momentum recently, as the country approaches nearly two years since Russia launched its invasion of the country.
The law would regulate "the circulation of hemp plants (Cannabis) for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders, received as a result of the war," according to the final version of the bill.
The parliament's chair, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said, "The list of conditions and ways of using cannabis medicines will be determined by the Ministry of Health."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for greater access to medical marijuana as a treatment for war-related conditions. In June 2023, he addressed his country's parliament, calling for the drug's legalisation.
"We must finally fairly legalise cannabis-based medicines for all those who need them, with appropriate scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production," Zelensky said, according to a translation from the local press, The Hill reported.
"All the world's best practices, all the most effective policies, all the solutions, no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem to us, must be applied to Ukraine so that Ukrainians, all out citizens, do not have to endure the pain, stress and trauma of war," Zelensky added.
Meanwhile speaking at the Christmas Breakfast on December 21 Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea to the people to pray for Ukriane's Victory in the ongoing conflict against Russia.

Also Read

Police says rats ate up 22 kg of marijuana in storehouse, accused acquitted

Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

Govt working on mission mode to address mental health: MoS Bharti Pawar

DCW chief Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Mother's apprehensions can't be obstacle in child's education: Delhi HC

Aimed at boosting ties, Taiwan, Canada sign bilateral investment agreement

UK economy shrinks in Q3 as GDP contracts 0.1%, shows signs of recession

Online gamers leak US military secrets to War Thunder forums: Report

EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over 14 deaths in Prague University shooting

With elections in sight, PM Rishi Sunak pins hopes on India-UK FTA

"I attended the Christmas Prayer Breakfast. I am grateful to everyone whose prayers include the main request: victory. For the triumph of the human spirit over aggression. For the victory of our unity over any self-serving interests that may want to divide us. And for Ukraine's victory--the victory over the Russian evil that has come to our land and must be expelled" the Ukraine President said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Marijuana Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon