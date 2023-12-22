Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Online gamers leak US military secrets to War Thunder forums: Report

The gamers leaked the details during discussions about the game developed by Gaijin Entertainment, a Budapest-based company with distinct Russian origins

Online gamers

The moderators deleted the sensitive information "within minutes," but not before several users had downloaded and shared it with the media

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bizarre, online gaming enthusiasts leaked several pages from a manual for the US-built M2A2 AIFV to the War Thunder forums as part of a heated discussion about the precise technical details of their favourite military tech, RT news agency reported on Friday.
War Thunder is a free-to-play combat multiplayer game that allows players to battle each other using historical and modern military hardware. Many of its fans are obsessed with accuracy and press the game's designers to get every detail exactly right, often supporting their arguments with restricted materials.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The leak included two pages of the manual, detailing the commander's hatch as well as the turret and spall liner assemblies down to every bolt and nut.
The gamers leaked the details during discussions about the game developed by Gaijin Entertainment, a Budapest-based company with distinct Russian origins.
"There was a post containing classified or restricted information regarding Bradley on December 12th," the company's founder, Anton Yudintsev, confirmed in a statement provided to PC Gamer on Thursday, RT News reported.
However, according to Yudintsev, "This particular leak" did not originate on the War Thunder forums but was floating around various platforms like Reddit and Discord since at least December 8. He claimed that the company is doing its best to swiftly crack down on leakers, claiming that "War Thunder forum is definitely one of the strictest on Earth in that regard."
The moderators deleted the sensitive information "within minutes," but not before several users had downloaded and shared it with the media.
While not classified as top secret, the technical manual in question contains export-controlled data that should only be accessible by the Pentagon and its contractors.
This year alone, War Thunder fans spilled some classified beans on the AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter, the F-117 Nighthawk, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F-15E Strike Eagle. Previous disclosures involved France's Leclerc and British Challenger-2 tanks, as well as Chinese DTC10-125 anti-armor shells. In total, over the years, gamers have shared classified and sensitive info on at least 14 separate occasions, according to Task & Purpose.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over 14 deaths in Prague University shooting

With elections in sight, PM Rishi Sunak pins hopes on India-UK FTA

Gunman kills 14 at Prague University: What is known so far about the attack

Nike trims sales forecast; to cut $2 billion in costs over next three years

More than 20,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war: Gaza officials

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : online gamers Military weapon Military mules military power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon