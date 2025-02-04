Business Standard

Ukraine strikes major Russian oil refinery twice in 3 days: Official

Ukraine strikes major Russian oil refinery twice in 3 days: Official

The attack late Sunday hit a refinery in the Volgograd region, which is one of Russia's 10 biggest refining facilities, processing close to 6 per cent of the country's oil

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian authorities acknowledged only a brief fire at the Volgograd refinery during the drone attack | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Ukrainian long-range drones struck one of Russia's biggest oil refineries for the second time in three days, a senior Kyiv official said Monday, as Ukraine tries to slow the Russian army's push along parts of the front line and the third anniversary of the war approaches.

The attack late Sunday hit a refinery in the Volgograd region, which is one of Russia's 10 biggest refining facilities, processing close to 6 per cent of the country's oil, an official in Ukraine's Security Service told The Associated Press.

Russian authorities acknowledged only a brief fire at the Volgograd refinery during the drone attack.

 

Ukrainian defences are creaking under months-long Russian drive to occupy more land, especially in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, before the possible start of peace negotiations steered by US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine, though heavily dependent on Western military aid, has been developing its own arms industry, including drones that can fly increasingly long ranges with bigger payloads.

The Sunday night attack by Ukrainian drones also targeted a major natural gas processing plant in Russia's Astrakhan region, the security service official said on condition of anonymity to discuss classified operations.

The official said that the attack was the security service's fifth successful operation behind the front lines this year as it looks to disrupt the Russian war machine.

The Volgograd refinery is located around 480 km behind the front line. The Astrakhan plant is even further away, roughly 800 km from Ukraine.

The Russian military said that it destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones over six Russian regions during the night.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the Volgograd region and the Astrakhan region on the Caspian Sea coast were targeted, as were sites in the Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions on the border with Ukraine.

Authorities temporarily suspended flights in and out of nine Russian airports in different regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Oil production Ukraine Oil refinery

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

