Musk is working for Trump as a 'special govt employee': White House

Musk is working for Trump as a 'special govt employee': White House

The official, speaking Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that Musk has a government email address and office space in the White House complex

Democrats fear that Musk is consolidating power within the federal government, acting without accountability and potentially against the law | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Elon Musk is working for President Donald Trump as a special government employee," according to a White House official, solidifying his controversial role in the administration but sidestepping some disclosure rules that are typical of federal workers.

The official, speaking Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that Musk has a government email address and office space in the White House complex.

Musk, the world's richest man, has been granted broad latitude by Trump to reduce the size of the federal government. On Monday morning, the headquarters of the US Agency for International Development was abruptly shut down. Musk's team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, also has received access to sensitive payment systems at the US Treasury Department.

 

Democrats fear that Musk is consolidating power within the federal government, acting without accountability and potentially against the law.

Special government employees are usually appointed to their position for up to 130 days. It's unclear how standard rules on ethics agreements and financial disclosures will apply to Musk, who has billions of dollars in federal contracts with SpaceX, his rocket company.

Musk does not receive a paycheck for his work, the White House official said. Under federal guidelines, it's unlikely that he will need to file a public financial disclosure report. The official did not provide additional details apart from saying that Musk is following the law.

Trump signalled his approval of Musk's work on Sunday evening after returning to Washington from his weekend in Florida.

I think Elon is doing a good job. He's a big cost-cutter," the Republican president said. Sometimes we won't agree with it and we'll not go where he wants to go. But I think he's doing a great job.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump White House

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

