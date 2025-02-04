Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump orders creation of wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTok

Trump orders creation of wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTok

He said Monday in the Oval Office that TikTok was an example of what he could put in a new US sovereign wealth fund

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump noted many other nations have such investment funds and predicted that the US could eventually top Saudi Arabia's fund size. Eventually we'll catch it," he promised | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the US to take steps to start developing a government-owned investment fund that he said could be used to profit off of TikTok if he's successful at finding it an American buyer.

Trump signed an order on his first day office to grant the Chinese-owned TikTok until early April to find a domestic partner or buyer, but he's said he's looking for the US to take a 50 per cent stake in the massive social media platform. He said Monday in the Oval Office that TikTok was an example of what he could put in a new US sovereign wealth fund.

 

We might put that in the sovereign wealth fund, whatever we make or we do a partnership with very wealthy people, a lot of options, he said of TikTok. But we could put that as an example in the fund. We have a lot of other things that we could put in the fund.

Trump noted many other nations have such investment funds and predicted that the US could eventually top Saudi Arabia's fund size. Eventually we'll catch it," he promised.

Trump put Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in charge of laying the groundwork for creating a the fund, which would likely require congressional approval.

Also Read

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Investors bet on Musk, Tesla to make fortune under Trump as threats mount

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's all you need to know about USAID and why Trump, Musk want to end it

US President Donald Trump

NY AG tells hospitals to continue transgender care after Trump's order

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk is working for Trump as a 'special govt employee': White House

Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump holds talks with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Former President Joe Biden's administration had studied the possibility of creating a sovereign wealth fund for national security investments, but the idea did not yield any concrete action before he left office last month.

Bessent said the administration's goal was to have the fund open within the next 12 months, and Lutnick said another use of the fund could have been for the government to take an profit-earning stake in vaccine manufacturers.

The extraordinary size and scale of the US government and the business it does with companies should create value for American citizens, Lutnick told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

plane crash

Crews remove large portion of jet from river after air collision near DC

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Protect religious minorities: Bangladesh's Yunus asks security chiefs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30-days, but not China

Bitcoin

Trump's tariff threat sparks drop in crypto, Bitcoin falls below $100k

Marco Rubio

Panama offers concessions to US after Rubio meets President Mulino

Topics : Donald Trump TikTok Sovereign wealth fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon