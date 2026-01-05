Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Supreme Court increasingly favours the rich: Ivy League varsities

US Supreme Court increasingly favours the rich: Ivy League varsities

The study adds to what Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a dissent in June, called "the unfortunate perception that moneyed interests enjoy an easier road to relief in this court"

Study finds Supreme Court rulings increasingly favour wealthy litigants

Study finds US Supreme Court rulings increasingly favour wealthy litigants

NYT Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Adam Liptak 
Supreme Court justices take two oaths. The first, required of all federal officials, is a promise to support the Constitution. The second, a judicial oath, is more specific. It requires them, among other things, to “do equal right to the poor and to the rich.” 
A new study being released on Monday from economists at Yale and Columbia contends that the Supreme Court has in recent decades fallen short of that vow. The study, called “Ruling for the Rich,” concludes that the wealthy have the wind at their backs before the justices and that a good way to guess the outcome of a case is to follow the money. 
 
The study adds to what Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a dissent in June, called “the unfortunate perception that moneyed interests enjoy an easier road to relief in this court.”  
The study found that the Supreme Court has become deeply polarized in cases pitting the rich against the poor, with Republican appointees far more likely than Democratic ones to side with the wealthy. That is starkly different from the middle of the last century, when appointees of the two parties were statistically indistinguishable on this measure. 
The general critique is not new, and it may figure in the drop in public confidence in the court in recent years, as opinion polls show. In a 2021 book, Supreme Inequality, Adam Cohen, an author and former member of The New York Times’s editorial board, argued that “the court’s decisions have lifted up those who are already high and brought down those who are already low.” 

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pak, Afghan agree to establish joint committee to reopen border

Brigitte Macron

French court convicts 10 for cyberbullying first lady Brigitte Macron

JD Vance, Vance

Security scare at JD Vance's Ohio residence; windows damaged, suspect held

Tim Walz, Tim, Walz

Minnesota Guv Tim Walz, Democrats' V-P pick, won't contest third term

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China, South Korea vow to deepen ties amid rising regional tensions

In an interview, Cohen said the new study from the economists covered ground that “some of us have been observing for a long time.” He pointed to Supreme Court decisions amplifying the role of money in politics, weakening public sector labor unions and curtailing federal regulators. “But it is great to see,” he added, “respected academics crunching the numbers and producing the data to show that this is exactly what has been going on.” 
The study showed a growing partisan divide between the justices. In 1953, the study’s authors wrote, “Democratic and Republican appointees are statistically indistinguishable, deciding on average about 45 percent of the cases in favor of the rich.” By 2022, they wrote, “that share is about 70 percent for the average Republican justice and 35 percent for the average Democratic justice.” 
“The Republican appointees have become more pro-rich at roughly twice the rate that Democrat appointees have become more pro-poor.” 
Professor Gulati was initially wary. “At first, I got the heebie-jeebies at their coding,” he said. “Undergraduates reading cases and deciding? That’s a tough judgment call for even an experienced lawyer or judge.” “In the end,” he said, “it appears to show nothing more than that Republican appointees are more conservative than they used to be.”

More From This Section

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Avoid travelling to Iran, stay alert: MEA issues advisory for citizens

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Maduro brought to New York court for first hearing after capture by US

India china

India launches new e-Business visa to ease travel for Chinese nationals

US Senator Lindsey Graham. (File Photo)

Indian envoy urged Trump to relieve tariffs on oil imports: US Senator

china trains

China bets big on high-speed rail with 60,000 km network target by 2030

Topics : World News US Supreme Court Columbia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026ONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatSAIL Share PricePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon