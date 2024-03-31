Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UN raises alarm over rising malnutrition among women, kids in Afghanistan

Presently, Afghanistan witnesses a surge in the number of malnourished children seeking care at specialised clinics nationwide

Afghans, Afghan women

Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock.com

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Highlighting a grim reality, the World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan sounds the alarm on a surge in malnutrition cases, particularly among women and children, Khaama Press reported.
According to WFP reports, an alarming 1.2 million women are now grappling with malnutrition across the country. Through a poignant social media video, the organisation underscores the escalating malnutrition crisis among Afghan children.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Mona Sheikh, spearheading nutrition efforts at the WFP, underscores the concerning trend of more malnourished children being directed to clinics for urgent intervention, citing a reduction in foreign aid last year as a contributing factor. Sheikh gravely warns of a potential spike, estimating that up to three million children could be impacted by malnutrition this year, as reported by Khaama Press.
Presently, Afghanistan witnesses a surge in the number of malnourished children seeking care at specialised clinics nationwide. With a network of 2,700 clinics catering to these vulnerable children, the nation grapples with the scale of the crisis.
The head of nutrition at WFP laments, "Last year, we anticipated approximately 800,000 pregnant and lactating women to suffer from malnutrition nationwide. Shockingly, this figure soared to nearly two million, with projections indicating a further rise this year."
Projections paint a dire picture, anticipating three million children to endure malnutrition in Afghanistan this year. Nonetheless, WFP remains committed to extending aid, aiming to reach approximately six million affected individuals, the report said. Sheikh attributes the exacerbation of malnutrition statistics to reduced food aid caused by budget constraints faced by families, it added.
This development unfolds amidst heightened concern from the United Nations and various human rights bodies over escalating poverty and malnutrition, particularly among Afghan women. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) underscores the dire situation, indicating that over 23 million people in Afghanistan require urgent humanitarian assistance this year, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Over 1 mn Afghan children facing severe malnutrition, says WHO chief

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Playing 11: Jaiswal not playing in Mohali

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11: Kohli and Jaiswal back for IND

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Playing 11: India make 3 changes in their XI

US approves bombs, warplanes sales to Israel amid escalating tensions

Moscow Crocus City Hall attack: Death toll climbs to 134, 551 injured

Around 9,000 Gaza patients in need of urgent evacuation abroad: WHO chief

Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book

AT&T says personal data from 73 million accounts leaked on dark web

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Afghanistan United Nations Pregnant woman malnutrition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon