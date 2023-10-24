close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

UNGA to convene Emergency session on Oct 26 as requested by Jordan & others

This comes after the Hamas attack on Israel in which more than 1,400 Israelis were killed, mostly in the initial Hamas attack

UNGA, United Nations general assembly, UN general assembly, united nations

Photo: Twitter

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis on Tuesday informed that he will convene the UNGA Emergency special session on October 26 as he received the request letter from the Permanent Representative of Jordan and many others to resume the 10th emergency special session as soon as possible.
In a press statement from the UNGA President, he said, "I have the honour to inform you that I have received the attached letter dated 19 October 2023 from H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Hmoud, Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and H.E. Mr. Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in their respective capacities as Chair of the Arab Group and Chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, requesting the resumption of the tenth emergency special session of the General Assembly as rapidly as possible."
The release added, "Additionally, I have received a letter from the Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Nicaragua, the Russian Federation, and Charge d'affaires of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as a letter from the Permanent Representatives of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of Indonesia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Republic of Maldives, the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and the Charge d'affaires of Brunei Darussalam, related to the same matter, as attached."
He also stated that, "In this regard, I have the further honour to inform you that, in accordance with resolution ES-10/20 of 13 June 2018, I will convene the 39th plenary meeting of the tenth emergency special session of the General Assembly on Thursday, 26 October 2023, at 10.00 a.m, at the General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters, New York."
UNGA President also shared about the meeting on X saying, "Following the request by Member States on the resumption of the 10th Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, I will be convening the UNGA Emergency Special Session on Thursday, 26 October 2023."
This comes after the Hamas attack on Israel in which more than 1,400 Israelis were killed, mostly in the initial Hamas attack. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.
In retaliation, Israel also launched air strikes and counter-ground attacks against the Hamas terror group and destroyed multiple Hamas-controlled premises in Gaza.

Also Read

Troubled power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raises concerns

Pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu wins Maldives presidential election

Jordan renews crude supply deal with Iraq, will import 10,000 barrels a day

Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq

Def Min Rajnath Singh to hand over patrol vessel, landing craft to Maldives

Donald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela, rails against Joe Biden

Five Eyes' leaders accuse China of stealing 'intellectual property'

India only nation with no history of antisemitism: Diaspora supports Israel

Hamas frees two women as US advises delaying ground war to allow talks

LIVE: Lord Ram idol will be installed at Ayodhya on Jan 22, says Bhagwat

As per the UN website, an emergency special session can be convened within 24 hours. "If not in session at the time, the General Assembly may meet in emergency special session within twenty-four hours of the request therefor. Such emergency special session shall be called if requested by the Security Council on the vote of any seven members, or by a majority of the Members of the United Nations."
This special session is called if because of lack of unanimity of the permanent members, fails to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security in any case where there appears to be a threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression, the General Assembly shall consider the matter immediately with a view to making appropriate recommendations to Members for collective measures, including in the case of a breach of the peace or act of aggression the use of armed force when necessary, to maintain or restore international peace and security, as per UNGA website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : UN General Assembly Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict Jordan Hamas

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon