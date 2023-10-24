UNGA to convene Emergency session on Oct 26 as requested by Jordan & others

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis on Tuesday informed that he will convene the UNGA Emergency special session on October 26 as he received the request letter from the Permanent Representative of Jordan and many others to resume the 10th emergency special session as soon as possible.

In a press statement from the UNGA President, he said, "I have the honour to inform you that I have received the attached letter dated 19 October 2023 from H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Hmoud, Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and H.E. Mr. Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in their respective capacities as Chair of the Arab Group and Chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, requesting the resumption of the tenth emergency special session of the General Assembly as rapidly as possible."

The release added, "Additionally, I have received a letter from the Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Nicaragua, the Russian Federation, and Charge d'affaires of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as a letter from the Permanent Representatives of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of Indonesia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Republic of Maldives, the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and the Charge d'affaires of Brunei Darussalam, related to the same matter, as attached."

He also stated that, "In this regard, I have the further honour to inform you that, in accordance with resolution ES-10/20 of 13 June 2018, I will convene the 39th plenary meeting of the tenth emergency special session of the General Assembly on Thursday, 26 October 2023, at 10.00 a.m, at the General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters, New York."

UNGA President also shared about the meeting on X saying, "Following the request by Member States on the resumption of the 10th Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, I will be convening the UNGA Emergency Special Session on Thursday, 26 October 2023."

This comes after the Hamas attack on Israel in which more than 1,400 Israelis were killed, mostly in the initial Hamas attack. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.

In retaliation, Israel also launched air strikes and counter-ground attacks against the Hamas terror group and destroyed multiple Hamas-controlled premises in Gaza.

Also Read Troubled power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raises concerns Pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu wins Maldives presidential election Jordan renews crude supply deal with Iraq, will import 10,000 barrels a day Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq Def Min Rajnath Singh to hand over patrol vessel, landing craft to Maldives Donald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela, rails against Joe Biden Five Eyes' leaders accuse China of stealing 'intellectual property' India only nation with no history of antisemitism: Diaspora supports Israel Hamas frees two women as US advises delaying ground war to allow talks LIVE: Lord Ram idol will be installed at Ayodhya on Jan 22, says Bhagwat

As per the UN website, an emergency special session can be convened within 24 hours. "If not in session at the time, the General Assembly may meet in emergency special session within twenty-four hours of the request therefor. Such emergency special session shall be called if requested by the Security Council on the vote of any seven members, or by a majority of the Members of the United Nations."

This special session is called if because of lack of unanimity of the permanent members, fails to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security in any case where there appears to be a threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression, the General Assembly shall consider the matter immediately with a view to making appropriate recommendations to Members for collective measures, including in the case of a breach of the peace or act of aggression the use of armed force when necessary, to maintain or restore international peace and security, as per UNGA website.