LIVE: PM calls for ending distortions like casteism harming the society

PM Narendra Modi calls for ending distortions like casteism, regionalism harming harmony in society.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a speech at the 'Ravan Dahan' organised at Dwarka Sector 10 Ram Leela, on the occasion of Dussehra.We are fortunate enough to witness the construction of Ram Temple and on the next Ramnavami in Ayodhya, every note echoing in Ramlala's temple will bring joy to the world. 'Bhagwan Ram ki janmabhoomi par ban raha bhavya mandir, sadiyo ki prateeksha ke baad hum Bhartiyo ke dhairya ko mili vijay ka prateek hai, he said.PM Narendra Modi in Dussehra speech urges people to take 10 pledges, including uplifting socio-economic status of at least one poor family.PM Modi in his speech also extended his wishes to all the countrymen a very happy Navratri and Vijayadashami. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, he said.Today, 'Ravan Dahan' shouldn't be about only about burning of an effigy but also about forces which try to divide 'Maa Bharati' in the name of casteism and regionalism he said.
Nearly two-thirds of Gaza's health facilities have ceased functioning amid a massive and deadly increase in Israeli airstrikes in the territory, the World Health Organization said. A total of 46 out of 72 health care facilities — including 12 out of 35 hospitals — have stopped functioning across Gaza, the WHO said. Palestinian health officials said the lack of electricity and fuel to power generators from an Israeli blockade, as well as damage from airstrikes, has forced many of the facilities to close. Gaza health officials said more than 700 people had died in Israeli airstrikes over the past day.
An elderly Israeli hostage who was released by Hamas overnight said she was beaten by militants as she was taken into Gaza on Oct. 7, but was then well-treated during her two-week captivity in the Palestinian enclave. Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, was one of two women freed late Monday, leaving around 220 hostages still in the hands of Hamas.
India, the world's fifth largest economy in the world, is likely to overtake Japan to become the world's third-largest economy with a GDP of $ 7.3 trillion by 2030, S&P Global Market Intelligence said in its latest issue of PMI. After two years of rapid economic growth in 2021 and 2022, the Indian economy has continued to show sustained strong growth during the 2023 calendar year.
While addressing RSS Vijayadashmi Utsav in Maharashtra's Nagpur, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "A temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya...Lord Ram (idol) will be installed at the temple on January 22...On that day, we can organise programmes at our own temples in the whole country"
Six persons, including a woman and a Class 12 student, have died of heart attack in Gujarat over the last one week while performing 'garba' dance as part of the Navratri celebrations, according to the kin and the statewide 108 ambulance service. Apart from these six deaths linked to the garba events, 22 other people also died of heart attack in the state during this period. Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday held a meeting with top heart specialists and doctors of the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre and directed them to collect relevant data and conduct research to find out the exact cause of these deaths, a report said.
Israel ramped up its airstrikes on Monday in Gaza, where the death toll was rising rapidly, and the United States advised Israel to delay an expected ground invasion to allow more time to negotiate the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants. A third small aid convoy from Egypt entered Gaza, where the population of 2.3 million has been running out of food, water and medicine under Israel's two-week seal. With Israel still barring entry of fuel, the UN said its distribution of aid would grind to a halt within days when it can no longer fuel its trucks.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday said he stands by his minority judgement in favour of civil unions of queer couples, as sometimes it is a "vote of the conscience and a vote of the constitution". CJI Chandrachud was speaking at the 3rd Comparative Constitutional Law discussion on the topic 'Perspectives from the Supreme Courts of India and the United States'.
