US, British militaries team up again to bomb sites in Yemen used by Houthis

According to officials, the US and UK used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers

Houthis Yemen

The joint operation comes about 10 days after US and British warships and fighter jets struck more than 60 targets in 28 locations | Representative image

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

The US and British militaries bombed multiple sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities, several US officials said.
According to officials, the US and UK used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing mission.
The joint operation comes about 10 days after US and British warships and fighter jets struck more than 60 targets in 28 locations. That what was the first US military response to what has been a persistent campaign of Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

