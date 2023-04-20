close

US committed to working together with India in groups like Quad: WH

"The United States and India have a strong bilateral relationship, and that's including trade as well," the White House added

India USA flags

The White House on Wednesday said the US is committed to continuing working together with India in groups like Quad to advance economic growth for the two countries and "expand cooperation of our shared priorities."

"We're committed to continuing working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation of our shared priorities," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, the US, and Australia. Its primary objective is to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

"The United States and India have a strong bilateral relationship, and that's including trade as well," the White House Press Secretary added.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that India and the United States are building the foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community. She said she also wished that the relationship between the two countries grows from "strength to strength".

Speaking at a reception at India House, which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Sitharaman said, "We are together and building strong foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community".

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that Indian community members across America have been working to advance bilateral commercial, economic and people-to-people ties.

"A delightful afternoon with Indian community members from across the US who have been working to advance bilateral commercial, economic & people to people ties," the Indian Ambassador tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

