Stampede at Ramadan charity distribution in Yemen kills at least 80

"The stampede accident on Wednesday evening was the result of the random distribution of sums of money by some merchants without coordination with the Ministry of Interior"

IANS Sanaa
Yemen

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
A stampede at an aid distribution centre in Yemen's capital of Sanaa has claimed the lives of at least 80 people and left 220 others injured, according to Anis Al-Subaihi, spokesperson for the Houthi-led health ministry.

Abdul Khalik Al-Ajri, spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled interior ministry, told the Houthi-run Saba news that "the stampede accident on Wednesday evening was the result of the random distribution of sums of money by some merchants without coordination with the Ministry of Interior", Xinhua news agency reported.

Many Yemenis, impoverished by years of conflicts, flocked to charity centres for basic needs as Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, is approaching.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yemen Ramadan Stampede

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

