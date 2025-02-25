Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US consumer confidence drops in February, marking biggest fall since 2021

US consumer confidence drops in February, marking biggest fall since 2021

It followed on the heels of surveys last week showing steep declines in business and consumer sentiment in February

US consumer, Americans

Economists said unprecedented layoffs of federal government workers were also taking a toll on consumers' psyche, which they said posed a risk to spending, the main engine of the economy. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US consumer confidence deteriorated at its sharpest pace in 3-1/2 years in February while 12-month inflation expectations surged, offering further signs that Americans were growing anxious about the potential negative impact on the economy of President Donald Trump's policies. 
The Conference Board survey on Tuesday noted that "comments on the current administration and its policies dominated the responses." It followed on the heels of surveys last week showing steep declines in business and consumer sentiment in February. Tariffs on imports, which Trump has already imposed or is planning to, have been singled out as the major issue in almost every survey of households and businesses. 
 
Economists said unprecedented layoffs of federal government workers were also taking a toll on consumers' psyche, which they said posed a risk to spending, the main engine of the economy. 
"Americans are increasingly pessimistic about the outlook. No Federal government has ever before threatened government workers with mass firings and it is starting to scare the daylights out of consumers," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. "The economy could well ground to a halt in the first quarter of the year as consumers stay home." The Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropped 7 points, the biggest decline since August 2021, to 98.3 this month.  Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling but only to 102.5. The third straight monthly decrease pushed the index to the lowest level since June 2024. It is now at the bottom of the range that has prevailed since 2022. 
"There was a sharp increase in the mentions of trade and tariffs, back to a level unseen since 2019," said Stephanie Guichard, senior economist, global indicators at The Conference Board. "Most notably, comments on the current administration and its policies dominated the responses." 

Also Read

US consumer, Americans

US consumers see lower inflation, debt delinquency risk: NY Fed survey

PremiumMore bang for your buck: Rising civilian staff, but is efficiency rising?

More bang for your buck: Civilian staff grows, but is efficiency rising?

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital's board approves IPO plan, to issue 230 mn new shares

DeepSeek

DeepSeek accelerates to launch next-gen AI model as China goes all in

Fashion industry

After Zara exit, Purple Style Labs leases Mumbai's Ismail Building

Business and consumer sentiment soared following Trump's November 5 victory on hopes for a less-stringent regulatory environment, tax cuts and low inflation. Trump, a Republican, has during his first month in office slapped an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports. A 25 per cent levy on imports from Mexico and Canada was suspended until March. Trump this month raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent. 
Mass firings 
Tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports are looming. At the same time, tens of thousands of federal government workers, mostly those on probation, have been fired by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE - an entity created by Trump. 
US stocks fell on the confidence data. The dollar eased against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields slipped. 
Though economists are not yet predicting a recession, they expect a long period of very slow economic growth and high inflation. That would put the Federal Reserve in a difficult spot. The US central bank paused cutting interest rates in January while policymakers monitored the economic impact of the Trump administration's policies. 
The Fed has reduced its benchmark overnight interest rate by 100 basis points since September, when it embarked on its policy easing cycle. It hiked the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points in 2022 and 2023 to tame inflation. 
Consumers' average 12-month inflation expectations jumped to 6 per cent, the highest since May 2023, from 5.2 per cent in February. 
The survey's so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents' views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get declined to 17.1 from 19.4 last month. 
This measure correlates to the unemployment rate in the Labor Department's monthly employment report.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple shareholders reject proposal against diversity, inclusion policies

Russia-US flag

Russia welcomes 'more balanced' US stance on Ukraine after UNSC vote

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices fall 2% to two-month low on worries about Trump tariffs

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

21 DOGE staffers resign over refusal to use their 'technical expertise'

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Green plan: IPCC gathers to draft outlines of seventh assessment report

Topics : US consumer sentiment US consumer confidence US consumer spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon