Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Purple Style Labs leases Mumbai's Ismail Building space after Zara exit

Purple Style Labs leases Mumbai's Ismail Building space after Zara exit

The luxury fashion brand will pay a monthly rent of Rs 3 crore for the first year of the lease period

Fashion industry

Image: Bloomberg

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Spanish fashion brand Zara shut its flagship store in Mumbai’s Fort, Purple Style Labs (PSL Retail) has leased the retail space of 59,350 square feet (sq ft) in the Ismail Building for five years.
 
According to the lease registration document provided by Propstack, the luxury fashion brand will pay a monthly rent of Rs 3 crore for the first year of the lease period. The rent will escalate further to Rs 3.8 crore by the fifth year of the lease period.
 
Earlier, Zara, the building’s previous tenant, shut its store on Monday (February 24). It was paying a rent of Rs 2.25 crore for 51,300 sq ft and had registered a lease agreement with a tenure of 21 years on April 1, 2016.
 
 
However, the store’s sales were unable to keep pace with high rentals, according to people aware of the matter.
 
Additionally, for the space, Purple Style Labs paid a deposit of Rs 18 crore and a stamp duty of Rs 53.9 lakh. The firm will get to use the 100-year-old building’s five floors, starting from its ground floor.
 
According to a source familiar with the matter, the building will host Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, a luxury fashion and lifestyle arm of Purple Style Labs.
 
The lease transaction was registered on December 13, 2024, as a leave and license agreement.
 

More From This Section

Revolt Motors

Revolt expects volume sales to jump 3x in FY26, says Anjali Rattan

Shell

Shell expects 60% rise in global LNG demand by 2040 as Asia leads growth

Vaccine

Biological E teams with Danish vax firm to give Chikungunya jabs to LMICs

UltraTech

UltraTech announces entry into wires, cables biz with Rs 1,800 cr capex

Ericsson

Ericsson to deploy gear for Bharti Airtel's transition to standalone 5G

Topics : LUXURY Zara Fashion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon