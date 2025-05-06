Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Defence Secretary directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions

US Defence Secretary directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions

In a memo dated Monday, Hegseth said the cuts will remove redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth said the cuts aimed to free the military from unnecessary bureaucratic layers (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday directed the active duty military to shed 20 per cent of its four-star general officers as the Trump administration keep pushing the services to streamline their top leadership positions.

Hegseth also told the National Guard to shed 20 per cent of its top positions.

In a memo dated Monday, Hegseth said the cuts will remove redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership.

On top of the cuts to the top-tier four-star generals, Hegseth has also directed the military to shed an additional 10 per cent of its general and flag officers across the force, which could include any one-star or above or equivalent Navy rank.

 

Hegseth said the cuts aimed to free the military from unnecessary bureaucratic layers.

The news of the cuts was first reported by CNN.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

